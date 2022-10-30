Canadian takes home major lotto win and becomes newest multimillionaire

Did you buy a lottery ticket? If so, you might want to check it because one lucky Canadian has just become a multi-millionaire.

According to Play Now, a winning ticket for the October 29 Lotto 6/49 worth $36 million was sold in Quebec.

There was an exact match for the new Gold Ball Jackpot.

This fall, Lotto 6/49 introduced players to a new chance to win two multimillion-dollar jackpots on every draw.

The main draw has become the Classic Draw which offers a $5 million jackpot on every draw. The guaranteed prize draw has become the new Gold Ball Jackpot, which still offers a guaranteed winner on every draw. However, now this winner will win either the guaranteed $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can grow to more than $60 million.

If you’re feeling down about not winning this round, don’t worry because there there are other lottery games to be won. Canada’s other big lottery game, Lotto Max, is still hot.

Nobody won the big $55 million Lotto Max jackpot, so the prize money is carrying over into the next draw coming up on Tuesday, November 1. There will be a $60 million jackpot up for grabs, plus an estimated 8 Maxmillions prizes.

Lotto Max draws every Tuesday and Friday night, and tickets are sold up until 9:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT. If you match all seven out of seven numbers in the draw, you win 87.25% of the pool’s funds. Those are odds of 1-in-33,294,800.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.