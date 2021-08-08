Canadian landmarks to light up red and blue for Terry Fox

Canadian landmarks will be lit red and blue on Monday night to honour the legacy of Terry Fox.

In conjunction with a special benefit broadcast for the Terry Fox Foundation, landmarks from British Columbia to Ontario to Newfoundland will be illuminated on August 9.

“This initiative will travel across the country, just as Terry intended to,” a release from the Terry Fox Foundation reads.

Twelve landmarks will be lit with red and blue light, including:

CN Tower (Ontario)

Niagara Falls (Ontario)

BC Place (British Columbia)

Sails of Light (British Columbia)

Vancouver Convention Centre (British Columbia)

Calgary Tower (Alberta)

Lafarge Lake (British Columbia)

Halifax’s City Hall (Nova Scotia)

Charlottetown’s City Hall (Prince Edward Island)

Regina’s City Hall (Saskatchewan)

Terry Fox Mile Zero Memorial (Newfoundland and Labrador)

St John’s City Hall (Newfoundland and Labrador)

The benefit broadcast, entitled, Terry Fox: The Power of One, will air across Canada at 8 pm EDT/5 pm PDT on August 9.

The one-hour special feature appearances and performances by Canadian celebrities including Sidney Crosby, Rick Mercer, Steve Nash, and Alessia Cara.

The broadcast will help raise funds for cancer research, including for a new project called the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network.

The project will allow Canadian cancer researchers and clinicians to share their data and technology, and help create the “best outcome for each cancer patient” across the country.

“A national broadcast like this, supporting the Terry Fox Foundation, has not happened in more than 40 years,” the release reads.

“[That’s] when Terry’s Marathon of Hope came to an end, in September of 1980.”