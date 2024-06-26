Canadian shares what it's like to shop for groceries in Iceland

On a recent trip to Iceland, one Canadian shared her experience shopping for common grocery items in the country.

In a video shared in May, TikToker @brooklxnn.p documented her experience food shopping while on vacation. Browsing the aisles of Bónus, a supermarket chain, she shared the cost of basic groceries such as yogurt, bread, and produce and was surprised by the prices, which she converted into Canadian dollars.

“Grocery shopping was way more reasonable!” she states. “Totally worth it to make most of your meals to fit the budget; Iceland was seriously the most amazing country. But just be aware that you’ll be cooking, and Bónus will be your best friend.”

@brooklxnn.p Replying to @x.x grocery shopping was way more reasonable!! Totally worth it to make most of your meals to fit the budget, iceland was seriously the most amazing country. But just be aware that youll be cooking, and Bonus will be your best friend haha #iceland #travel

We’ve previously compared the cost of groceries in France, Mexico, and Australia, and this time, we’re checking out food prices in the land of fire and ice.

According to a report by Euronews, Iceland’s average annual salary is $119,929.08, among the highest in the world. The high salary is due to labour agreements that have seen salaries increase to keep up with inflation rates. In comparison, Canada’s federal minimum wage went up to $17.30 per hour in April this year.

If you’re a Canadian between 18 and 30 years old and you’re considering moving to Iceland, you’re in luck. In 2023, the Canadian government announced that it’s offering certain citizens the opportunity to explore Iceland’s rugged terrain and charming towns while they work under International Experience Canada (IEC). You can learn more about it here.

As for food price comparisons, where possible, we tried to find similar package sizes and, in some cases, found substitutes. With that in mind, browse the aisles of a supermarket in Iceland to see how prices of common food items differ.

Frozen blueberries

Bónus (Iceland): $4.76

Walmart Canada: $13.63/1.75kg

Frozen strawberries

Bónus (Iceland): $5.34

Walmart Canada: $5.38/600g

Bananas

Bónus (Iceland):$3.25/kg

Walmart Canada: $4.80/dozen

Ham sandwich meat

Bónus (Iceland): $5.74

Walmart Canada: $3.47

Chicken sandwich meat

Bónus (Iceland): $7.01

Walmart Canada: $5.97/175g

Carrots

Bónus (Iceland): $5.03

Walmart Canada: $3.97/3lb bag

Cup noodles

Bónus (Iceland): $1.75

Walmart Canada: 97 cents

Hotdogs

Bónus (Iceland): $2.85

Walmart Canada: $3.97/375g

Premade pasta

Bónus (Iceland): $7.37

Walmart Canada: $1.34/215g

Sliced cheese

Bónus (Iceland): $10.11/330g

Walmart Canada: $4.97/230g

Yogurt

Bónus (Iceland): $5.35

Walmart Canada: $3.47/630g

Banana yogurt drink

Bónus (Iceland): $2.56

Walmart Canada: $1.27/200ml

Yogurt cup

Bónus (Iceland): $2.56

Walmart Canada: $3.48/4 cups

Oatmilk

Bónus (Iceland): $3.45/1l

Walmart Canada: $2.97/946ml

Apples

Bónus (Iceland): $3.66/kg

Walmart Canada: $7.97/3lb bag

Tomatoes

Bónus (Iceland): $5.89/kg

Walmart Canada: $5.18/bag

Bread

Bónus (Iceland): $5.50/loaf

Walmart Canada: $3.67/570g

Hotdog buns

Bónus (Iceland): $5/package

Walmart Canada: $4.47/six count

Weetabix cereal

Bónus (Iceland): $5

Walmart Canada: $4.67/400g

Except for a few items, the cost of food in Iceland appears to be almost comparable to the prices in Canada. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments.