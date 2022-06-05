41-year old Canadian woman dies hiking the Grand Canyon

A Canadian hiking on a popular Grand Canyon trail has died after efforts to resusitater her failed.

According to a release from the National Park Service (NPS) in the U.S., a report came in to the the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Centre about a hiker in distress on June 2 at around 5:50 pm.

They were on the Bright Angel Trail, above Three-Mile Resthouse, and soon after the report came in, the hiker then became unresponsive and bystanders started CPR.

NPS search and rescue responded and helped with resusitaiton efforts, but they were unsuccessful.

The victim is 41-year old Melanie Goodine from Ottawa, Ontario. They were hiking out of the canyon, after hiking to the Colorado River earlier in the day.

Now, NPS will conduct an investigation into the incident working with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.T

There was no additional information available on how they died, and NPS said that hikers should take precausions before heading down trail and that they do not “recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.”

Hikers should: