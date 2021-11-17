NewsWeather

Canadian Forces deployed to BC after extreme flooding, landslides

Amanda Wawryk
Nov 17 2021, 5:55 pm
RCAFOperations/Twitter

The federal government has approved the deployment of Canadian Forces air support personnel to southern BC.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says Forces will help with evacuation efforts, support supply chain routes, and protect residents against floods and landslides.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Blair says he has been speaking with Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth.

The military has already been working in BC — rescuing hundreds of people who were stuck on Highway 7 near Agassiz.

There has already been some criticism of the provincial government for not declaring a State of Emergency.

On Tuesday night, the City of Abbotsford held a news conference telling everyone in part of the region to evacuate immediately.

As of Wednesday morning, about 180 people had been rescued from the Sumas Prairie area.

