Abbotsford residents warned of potentially toxic smoke from structure fire

A large structure fire that broke out in Abbotsford on Wednesday morning is threatening residents with potentially toxic smoke.

According to the Abbotsford Police Department (Abby PD), the fire began sometime after 6 am.

It occurred at “a vehicle holding lot” in the area of Sumas Mountain Road and North Parallel Road. Images posted on social media show massive plumes of smoke blowing in different directions.

— Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 17, 2021

“Residents in the area… of the blowing smoke are encouraged to stay indoors due to the potential of the smoke being toxic,” Abby PD says in a tweet. “Wind is currently pushing North / West.”

— Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 17, 2021

