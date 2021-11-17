The City of Abbotsford has put out an emergency alert warning that a potentially catastrophic event could be taking place in the Sumas Prairie.

There is also an evacuation order for the Sumas First Nation.

Residents are also being warned that water in the Sumas Prairie will be turned off at 9 pm Tuesday as a current water main breach within the Sumas Prairie has occurred due to erosion.

A statement from the City reads, “Conditions within the Sumas Prairie within the last hour have escalated and pose a significant risk to life due to the imminent failure of the Barrowtown Pump Station. The Barrowtown Pump Station serves as a critical piece of infrastructure to ensure the Sumas Lake does not reform.”

According to the City, “with the failure of this key piece of infrastructure, water within the Sumas Prairie will not be able to be pumped out and water from the Fraser River will begin entering the already flooded Sumas Prairie area.”

Officials are urging any residents who aren’t able to evacuate safely to call 911.

!!! EMERGENCY UPDATE: The Cit The City of Abbotsford is issuing an immediate & urgent notice to all residents that did not yet evacuate Sumas Prairie to evacuate immediately. Conditions within tSumas Prairie within the last hour have escalated & pose a significant risk to life. pic.twitter.com/vQBDlStqma — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) November 17, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also took to social media Tuesday night with a message for those impacted by the extreme weather.

To the people of Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope, and Merritt: I know you’re going through an extremely difficult time. I spoke with your mayors – @MayorHenryBraun, Ken Popove, @PeterRobbHope, and Linda Brown – and let them know we’ll help you get through this and rebuild after. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 17, 2021

Earlier Tuesday, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun toured some of the damage in the region.

Mayor Braun & Abby PD did an aerial tour of the Sumas Prairie on Police Helicopter Air 1 this AM. Here are some photos, which shows the seriousness of the situation. We urge residents to follow Evacuation Orders, stay out of the affected areas and check on friends and neighbors. pic.twitter.com/BrB14JuZS5 — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) November 16, 2021

The City says if you are unable to return home or have been evacuated from your home, you are encouraged to go to the Reception Centres to be connected assistance and shelter.

Evacuees can call the Public Information Line at 604-864-5688 where staff are available to address questions.