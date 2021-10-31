Check out these costumed Canadian celebs ready for Halloween (PHOTOS)
Halloween 2021 will probably be remembered as being the “Squid Games Halloween,” but there were plenty of Canadian celebs doing their own thing this year.
From dressing up as cuddly animals to on-point pop culture references, here are a few of the best Canadian celebrity Halloween costumes so far:
Justin Beiber
View this post on Instagram
Beibs posted some snaps of him dressed as a bear and his wife had a black outfit with cat ears. To be honest, we thought he was dressed up as his old pet monkey at first.
Hailey Beiber
View this post on Instagram
An unofficial Canadian by marriage, Hailey posted Britney Spears-inspired Halloween looks a couple of days before Halloween.
Nina Dobrev
View this post on Instagram
Almost unrecognizable in her Benny Watts costume, Nina and her friends Shaun White and Adam DeVine did a great group costume that channeled Queen’s Gambit.
Vanessa Morgan
View this post on Instagram
The Riverdale actress shared her Matrix-inspired mom-and-son costume combo on Instagram ahead of Halloween.
Stephen Amell
View this post on Instagram
CW superhero Stephen Amell looked cozy in his sloth costume with his matching little one.