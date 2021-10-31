Check out these costumed Canadian celebs ready for Halloween (PHOTOS)

Halloween 2021 will probably be remembered as being the “Squid Games Halloween,” but there were plenty of Canadian celebs doing their own thing this year.

From dressing up as cuddly animals to on-point pop culture references, here are a few of the best Canadian celebrity Halloween costumes so far:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Beibs posted some snaps of him dressed as a bear and his wife had a black outfit with cat ears. To be honest, we thought he was dressed up as his old pet monkey at first.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

An unofficial Canadian by marriage, Hailey posted Britney Spears-inspired Halloween looks a couple of days before Halloween.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina)



Almost unrecognizable in her Benny Watts costume, Nina and her friends Shaun White and Adam DeVine did a great group costume that channeled Queen’s Gambit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan)

The Riverdale actress shared her Matrix-inspired mom-and-son costume combo on Instagram ahead of Halloween.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Amell (@stephenamell)

CW superhero Stephen Amell looked cozy in his sloth costume with his matching little one.