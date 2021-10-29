Somehow, October is already drawing to a close. Doesn’t it feel like July was a week ago?

Netflix has released a slew of new titles, just in time for the weekend (and your bowls full of Halloween candy.)

A prequel to Army of the Dead has dropped, as has a biography about NFL star Colin Kaepernick, a love story, and some titles from earlier this month; here is what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada this weekend.

Just try not to steal too much of the kid’s candy when they’re not looking…

In this prequel to “Army of the Dead,” a mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

This drama series from Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay explores Kaepernick’s high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist.

Dear Mother

When Jean-Louis’ heart stops beating, he must confront his Oedipal issues — and ask his mother a delicate question — or he’ll be dead in three days.

As the truth about Lorenzo slowly comes to light, Elvira tries to reconcile with her family, who finds escape and comfort in new tribes and romances.

In this coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas, 20-somethings navigate love and friendship and start a new adventure: life.

Lina moves house, looks for a new job and tries new things… in an attempt to forget her first love. Starring Nadia de Santiago and Álvaro Cervantes.

In case you missed it, here are other trending shows and movies on Netflix Canada from earlier this month:

Adventure Beast

Wildlife expert Bradley Trevor Greive travels the globe, getting into zany misadventures while imparting weird, wonderful, totally true nature factoids.

A wedding, a funeral, a new family member and a whole lot of drama up the stakes for the Colbys and Carringtons this season.

For employees of the Deep State, conspiracies aren’t just theories — they’re fact. And keeping them a secret is a full-time job.

Little Big Mouth

A nine-year-old boy living with his single mom and granddad has his life upended when a rock guitarist enters their world.

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death.

A Mesoamerican-inspired warrior princess embarks on a quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from the vengeful gods of the underworld.

A romantic series based on the hit 2018 Taiwanese film.

Roaring Twenties is the coming-of-age story of eight twenty-somethings who set out to find success in life and love in Austin, Texas, while learning to navigate the “new normal” of 2020’s America. Living together and leaning on each other, they experience the highs and lows that come with being an adult. After all, your twenties are a crazy, weird, and special time in your life, and you only get to live them once.

Courageous couples journey toward more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy with help from Gwyneth Paltrow and a team of experts in this reality series

During WWII’s crucial Battle of the Scheldt, the lives of a glider pilot, a Nazi soldier, and a reluctant Resistance recruit tragically intersect.

In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door?

Lyrically gifted middle schooler Karma juggles rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition and heart to solve any problem.

From cohabitation to living long-distance, Kavya and Dhruv have weathered it all. But will their six years of history ensure a future together?