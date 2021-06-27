Canadian wrestlers The Bollywood Boyz “fired” by WWE

The Bollywood Boyz are officially out from the WWE.

The popular Burnaby-born duo announced Friday that they’d been released from the pro-wrestling circuit after a five-year run as part of the organization’s budget cuts.

All the bumps, torn ACL’s, dislocated shoulders, it’s all been worth if for the last 5 years. And how ironic, we finished our last match with a shoulder hanging out of socket It’s fitting we got fired while showing up for wrestling training – we love what we do, with a passion — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) June 25, 2021

Gurvinder Sihra and Harvinder Sihra made up the pair, going by stage names Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, respectively, and were also referred to as The Singh Brothers at various points throughout their career.

The pair were sometimes billed from Burnaby, but also often introduced as hailing from Punjab, India.

Coming up from the NXT and 205 Live circuits, the Bollywood Boyz first made their debut on WWE’s main roster as part of Smackdown in 2017, and made their first appearance on Raw in 2019.

Outside of their own matches, the brothers also managed WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, a fellow Indian-Canadian wrestler from Calgary, Alberta.

One of the Boyz’s most memorable moments came in 2017, early on in the partnership with Mahal.

The pair stormed the ring in a match with Randy Orton, with Mahal eventually tossing Orton to the ground and walking out with the WWE belt.

Sunil also fought in support of Mahal at Wrestlemania 34, in a fatal four-way match against Orton, as well as other wrestlers Bobby Roode and Rusev. Singh ended up distracting Rusev in the moment’s climax, allowing Mahal to win the United States Championship belt.

The pair also appeared at Rogers Arena in Vancouver in 2017 as part of the WWE Live: Summerslam Heatwave Tour, a moment they said was “special” in a tweet.

4 years ago we got to perform @RogersArena in front of our parents. It was special. They’re our constant reminder to keep pushing for greatness. pic.twitter.com/VYGjvc4pPM — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) June 25, 2021

What’s next for The Bollywood Boyz?

Though their time with the WWE has come to an end (at least for now), it doesn’t appear likely that wrestling fans have seen the last of the brothers. Gurvinder is 37, while Harvinder is 34 — hardly old for an industry that often sees wrestlers compete into their 50s and 60s.

Other major wrestling promotions in North America like All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Impact Wrestling (Impact!), Ring of Honor (ROH), Major League Wrestling (MLW), and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) could conceivably offer the pair a contract soon. There’s also a possibility to travel abroad to a destination like the New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) brand. More news about the pair’s future is expected soon.