Red alert: Canadian blood banks have only three days' worth of O+ and O- blood left

Canadian blood banks are facing a major crisis, with only three days’ worth of O-positive and O-negative blood left in their supply.

According to Canadian Blood Services, the national inventory is running critically low on certain blood groups.

On Friday, the Canadian Blood Services said there’s an “immediate need” for all eligible donors to help replenish the national inventory of blood products.

There is an immediate need for plasma donors. To maintain an optimal blood product inventory, it’s critical that our call for donors breaks through the compassion fatigue many people are feeling as we recover from the pandemic. Book your appointment at https://t.co/S2DZvnZ1xe. pic.twitter.com/mA3wVa5tXS — Canadian Blood Services (@CanadasLifeline) August 5, 2022