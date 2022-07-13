Do you give blood? Héma-Québec in desperate need of donors
Héma-Québec, a non-profit organization that supplies blood to patients in need, has issued an urgent appeal to first-time and past donors within Quebec.
According to a Wednesday press release from the organization, the current blood supply is alarmingly low. “In the coming weeks, Héma-Québec needs to collect 500 more blood donations every week to meet the needs of hospitals.”
- You might also like:
- "We have been listening": Rogers will credit customers for five days of service
- Rare puppies missing after Canadian breeder suddenly dies (PHOTOS)
- Airport and passport chaos has Canadians ditching summer travel plans
While all blood types are needed, Héma-Québec says O negative, A positive, and A negative are in the highest demand. The arrival of the seventh wave of COVID-19 this summer, they say, has made the situation more dire.
View this post on Instagram
If you’re interested in being a donor, you can make an appointment now on Héma-Québec’s website at jedonne.hema-quebec.qc.ca or by calling 1 800 343-7264.