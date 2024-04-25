Canadian artist's ethereal animation illuminates Las Vegas sphere

A Canadian artist is lighting up the skyline of the Las Vegas Strip with her enchanting animation displayed on the world’s largest spherical structure.

The Sphere is more than twice the height of the domes of Spaceship Earth at Epcot in Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Science World in Vancouver. Vancouver artist Smeccea has become one of the latest contributors to animate a piece that stretches 366 feet in height and 516 feet in width.

“Believe your eyes,” an Instagram post from the Sphere reads. “Smeccea is our latest XO/Art contributor. Her piece, “Coral Mirage,” blurs the line between fantasy and reality, and brings nature’s beauty to Sphere.”

The Canadian artist’s work is illuminated by 1.2 million LED lights, each the size of a hockey puck.

Smeccea contributed her work through the XO/Art showcase, which aims to display artists’ animations on the “world’s largest, most technologically advanced canvas.”

Professional artists from all over the world have displayed their work on the Sphere.

With files from Kenneth Chan