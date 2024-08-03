Canadian sprinter Aaron Brown disqualified in 100m at Olympics

Canadian sprinter Aaron Brown had a frustrating day at the Paris 2024 Olympics after being disqualified from the 100m race for a false start.

It’s a tough break for the 32-year-old looking to pick up the third medal of his Olympic career. He won silver in the 4x100m relay at the Tokyo 2020 Games and bronze in the same event at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Games.

"I tried to stop, but I was already committed to it" Heartbreak for Canada's Aaron Brown, who is DQ'd in the 100m for a false start He will not advance, but still has the 200m and 4x100m relays coming up next week at #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/uQ1SCGstlE — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

“I tried to stop, but I was already committed to it,” a dejected Brown told CBC. “It just happened so fast. Rookie mistake.”

Thankfully for Brown, his time at these Olympic Games won’t end yet. He’s set to compete this coming week in the 200m relay and the most successful event in his Olympic career, the 4x100m relay.

While Brown failed to advance in the 100m, Canadian Andre De Grasse succeeded. The 29-year-old, who won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the event, put forth a time of 10.07 seconds to finish third in the penultimate heat. That time helped him knock off Liberia’s Emmanuel Matadi by just one-hundredth of a second for the final qualifying spot.

Both Brown and De Grasse will have opportunities to add to Canada’s medal count, which is now up to 12, with the women’s eight rowing team picking up a silver earlier today.

There are several opportunities for the Canadians to add medals today, including 17-year-old Summer McIntosh, who is leading the way with two golds so far.