Canada won another Olympic medal while you were likely asleep

Canada’s Olympic medal haul has grown by one today.

In the women’s eight rowing event, Canada picked up a silver medal at an event that ran in the early morning of North American time zones, with the event wrapping up at 4:57 am ET/1:57 am PT.

Canada’s boat comprised Jessica Sevick, Caileigh Filmer, Maya Meschkuleit, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Avalon Wasteneys, Sydney Payne, Kristina Walker, Abby Dent, and Kristen Kit.

The group finished the 2000m course at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in 5:58.84, slightly behind the first-place Romanians.

Meanwhile, Canada finished just 0.67 seconds ahead of Great Britain for bronze.

Canada won its second consecutive medal in the event, having previously won gold in it at Tokyo 2020.

Canada has had quite a bit of success in rowing throughout history in the Olympic Games. They’ve picked up 43 medals in the sport, while this is the country’s sixth Olympic medal all-time in the women’s eight.

In terms of total medals, rowing is actually Canada’s third-most successful sport in the summer or winter Olympics, trailing only athletics and track. For those curious, Canada’s most successful winter sport has been speed skating, in which Canada has won 42 medals over its history.

How has Canada been doing at the Olympic Games?

Canada now has 12 medals at the Paris Olympics after picking up three on Friday.

They’ll have a good shot at more medals later today, with swimming’s final day of competition coming up. This afternoon’s finals will feature multiple Canadians in contention, including Summer McIntosh, who has already picked up three medals so far at these Olympics.