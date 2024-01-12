Vancouver queen crowned winner of "Canada's Drag Race" Season 4

Canada’s Drag Race has crowned its season four winner and it’s Vancouver’s very own Venus!

The popular West Coast drag queen werked her way to the top of the finale which aired on January 11, beating out fellow finalists Denim, Aurora Matrix, and Nearah Nuff.

As well as being awarded the title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar, Venus won a huge $100,000 prize as well as new fans all over the country and beyond.

For the season finale, the four drag stars had to write, record and perform their debut singles in hopes of wowing the judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor. The queens also had the opportunity to work with guest judge Nelly Furtado, Canadian superstar and Grammy and Juno Award winner, on their songs and performances.



The four finalists then walked the runway in the Coronation Eleganza, which decided the top two to face off in a lip-sync battle to Furtado’s song “Try.”

Venus is the first Indigenous queen to win Canada’s Drag Race, and walked away with the huge cash prize, a stunning crown and sceptre, and a huge pile of beauty supplies.

Fans of the Vancouver drag legend celebrated her monumental win on social media.

I could cry everytime I see live reaction finale crownings, and this one makes it more special since it’s Venus😭 pic.twitter.com/VpNEL1suw1 — DRAGYATA’s DRAG RACE🍃✨ (@dragmetofilth) January 12, 2024

omg what an incredible season of canada’s drag race and the greatest congratulations to venus!! this was such an incredible season and she really shined during the final challenge☺️ pic.twitter.com/4PvGR9LtH6 — rae is getting ODD(ITORIUM) (@thebillagefool) January 12, 2024

Congratulations to our very first 2024 winner of the entire franchise, @legallyvenus 💜 our very first indigenous winner too 💖 #CanadasDragRace pic.twitter.com/wOOv0e7qt2 — Ginang Bang (@Ginang_Bang) January 12, 2024

And Vancouver drag fans are in luck! Venus and an all-finalist cast from Seasons 3 and 4 of Canada’s Drag Race will be at the Orpheum this spring for The Official 2024 Tour along with special guests. Season 5 of the popular reality competition has already been green-lit.