Canada’s women’s soccer team is going for gold.

On Monday, Canada beat USA in the semifinals thanks to a penalty shot in the 74th minute from Jessie Fleming.

It’s Canada’s first time beating the US since registering a 3-0 win on March 11, 2001 at the Algarve Cup.

For anyone keeping score, Monday’s win broke a 37-game losing streak at the hands of our American rivals.