Canada has picked up its third gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

In the men’s 5000m short track speed skating relay, Canada outpaced the field to land atop the podium in one of the Winter Games’ more iconic endurance events.

A GOLDEN SKATE FOR CANADA 🥇 Charles Hamelin, Steven Dubois, Pascal Dion and Jordan Pierre-Gilles claimed GOLD in the men’s 5,000m relay pic.twitter.com/2CObcO9Avu — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 16, 2022

The team of Charles Hamelin, Steven Dubois, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Pascal Dion clinched the gold medal for Canada.

With a time of 6:41.257, Canada found itself all alone in first place at the five-team final.

Gotta give that top step a little sweep 🧹 The Olympic champions in the men's 5,000m, Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/N9x2XK2eoY — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 16, 2022

South Korea finished 0.422 seconds behind them to claim the silver medal, while Italy landed on the podium in the bronze spot while trailing behind by 2.174 seconds. ROC finished in fourth place while just 0.009 seconds away from the bronze spot, while hosts China were well behind with a time of 10.397.

It was the fourth gold medal in history for Canada in the men’s 5000m short track relay, having won the event at the Nagano 1998, Salt Lake City 2002, and Vancouver 2010 Olympics.

The medal was the sixth in the illustrious Olympic career of the legendary 37-year-old skater Hamelin, who has now won medals at five straight Olympics dating back to 2006.

The medal was the third medal of the Games for Dubois, who won bronze in the 500m final and silver in the 1500m event.