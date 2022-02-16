SportsOlympics

Canada wins third gold of Olympics in speed skating team event

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Feb 16 2022, 3:53 pm
Canada wins third gold of Olympics in speed skating team event
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Canada has picked up its third gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

In the men’s 5000m short track speed skating relay, Canada outpaced the field to land atop the podium in one of the Winter Games’ more iconic endurance events.

The team of Charles Hamelin, Steven Dubois, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Pascal Dion clinched the gold medal for Canada.

With a time of 6:41.257, Canada found itself all alone in first place at the five-team final.

South Korea finished 0.422 seconds behind them to claim the silver medal, while Italy landed on the podium in the bronze spot while trailing behind by 2.174 seconds. ROC finished in fourth place while just 0.009 seconds away from the bronze spot, while hosts China were well behind with a time of 10.397.

It was the fourth gold medal in history for Canada in the men’s 5000m short track relay, having won the event at the Nagano 1998, Salt Lake City 2002, and Vancouver 2010 Olympics.

The medal was the sixth in the illustrious Olympic career of the legendary 37-year-old skater Hamelin, who has now won medals at five straight Olympics dating back to 2006.

The medal was the third medal of the Games for Dubois, who won bronze in the 500m final and silver in the 1500m event.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT