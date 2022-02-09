It took a photo finish, but Canada’s Steven Dubois made his way onto the Olympic speed skating podium.

Competing in the 1500m final at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the 24-year-old Laval native edged out ROC’s Semen Elistratov to earn his first career medal on the world’s biggest sporting stage.

Put it on the silver screen 📸🥈 pic.twitter.com/IuONfyEbBR — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 9, 2022

South Korea’s Hwang Dae Heon took home the gold medal, while Elistratov settled for bronze.

Starting the race in ninth position, Dubois made a move and quickly found himself neck and neck with Elistratov. Both skaters trailed Dae Heon, who led the whole race, but were fighting for a second place position.

On the final lap of the race, it was Dubois who made just an extra lunge at the finish line. The photo finish made it official: 2:09.254 for Dubois, 2:09.267 for Elistratov: just 13 1/1000ths of a second behind.

Believe it, Steven Terrebonne's @stevendubois3 wins his first Olympic medal 🥈 pic.twitter.com/abRX1xPgfh — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 9, 2022

Canada had two other skaters in the event: Pascal Dion and Olympic legend Charles Hamelin, but both were eliminated in their semifinal races. The event was the final individual event of the lengthy career for Hamelin, who was given a penalty in the semifinal that ended his competition.

Canada's Charles Hamelin is given a penalty in his 1500m semifinal and will not compete for a medal Watch: https://t.co/o6308rcqoB pic.twitter.com/AxwKfWgZG8 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 9, 2022

Canada is now up to eight Olympic medals, after also picking up a medal in women’s snowboardcross by way of Meryeta O’Dine.