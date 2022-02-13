Speed skater Steven Dubois wins his second medal of Beijing Olympics

Steven Dubois is back on the podium at the Beijing Olympics.

After picking up a silver medal in the 1500m race with a photo finish last week, the Canadian short track speed skater found himself in bronze medal position in Sunday’s 500m final.

SPEEDY STEVEN ⚡️ Canada’s Steven Dubois wins his second medal at #Beijing2022 and wins BRONZE 🥉 pic.twitter.com/8moKptmd7C — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 13, 2022

With a time of 40.669 seconds, Dubois finished behind gold-medal winning Shaoang Liu from Hungary, with a time of 40.338, and Russia Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Konstantin Ivliev, who won the silver with a time of 40.431. Needless to say, it was a tight race down to the finish.

Canadian Jordan Pierre-Gilles was the only teammate of Dubois’ that was competing in the event, but he fell in the semifinal to end his Olympic run in individual events.

Canada now has two gold, two silver and three bronze medals from the men’s 500m, which is the most of any country.

The Canadians will have two more more events left in short track: the women’s 1500 m and the men’s 5000 m relay, both of which will be taking place on Wednesday.

Across all competitions, Canada now has 14 medals at Beijing 2022, which is tied for third behind ROC and host nation China. Canada still has just a lone gold medal at this year’s games, though, with Max Parrot picking it up in snowboarding slopestyle.