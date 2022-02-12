SportsOlympics

Canada wins fifth Olympic snowboard medal in Beijing

Feb 12 2022, 3:30 am
Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Canada has won another snowboarding medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Eliot Grondin (Sainte-Marie, QC) and Meryeta O’Dine (Prince George, BC) claimed bronze for Canada in mixed team snowboard cross, an event that is making its Winter Olympic debut.

It’s the second medal won at Beijing 2022 for each of them.

Grodin (silver) and O’Dine (bronze) won medals in respective individual competitions earlier in the week. They join Max Parrot (slopestyle gold) and Mark McMorris (slopestyle bronze) as Canadian snowboarders to win an Olympic medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics so far.

USA’s Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis won gold, finishing 0.20 seconds ahead of Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli of Italy for silver.

Canada finished a full 23 seconds after the silver medal winners, after a crash involving O’Dine and Caterina Carpano, from a second Italian team. Carpano and Lorenzo Sommariva finished fourth.

