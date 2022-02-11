Canada wallops Sweden to advance to women's Olympic semifinal

Canada will play for a medal in women’s ice hockey at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Colour, to be determined.

Brianne Jenner and Sarah Fillier scored three goals, and Marie Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse had four assists to pace Canada to a dominating 11-0 win against Sweden in quarterfinal action at the 2022 Games.

The win advances Canada into a semifinal matchup against an opponent to be determined pending the remaining quarterfinal. Semifinal matchups are re-seeded; Canada, who went perfect through the round-robin portion of the tournament, is the No. 1 seed.

After winning all four games against Group A opponents, Canada earned the nod — including a marquee 4-2 win against Team USA and a delayed 6-1 victory over Russian Olympic Committee — to claim the division’s top spot. Canada, the only team without a loss in the tournament, outscored opponents 33-5 en route to earning their date with Sweden.

That scoring prowess continued at Sweden’s expense.

Jenner, who won gold at 2014 Sochi and silver at 2018 PyeongChang with Canada, opened the scoring at 3:05 of the first period, tucking a shot along the ice by Soderberg for the 1-0 lead.

Starting off HOT 🔥 Brianne Jenner nets her sixth goal of #Beijing2022 and it's 1-0 for Canada pic.twitter.com/211EceLktS — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

Fillier sniped twice in a 36-second span late in the opening frame to extend the lead to 3-0. She snuck a one-timer off Sodeberg’s pad and in, a goal that required video review to confirm, at 17:41 before pinballing a pass from Renata Fast off the Swedish netminder and in at 17:41.

36 seconds later… Sarah Fillier scores her seventh of the tournament and the Canadians are in a comfortable 3-0 lead pic.twitter.com/pxGh7bzDJR — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

Jamie Lee Rattray went bar down on a wrist shot from the point through traffic with 24.1 seconds remaining in the opening frame to make it 4-0.

Spooner chopped a rebound 3:16 into the second period, and Erin Ambrose went short-side shelf on Soderberg 1:59 later for a 6-0 edge.

Blayre Turnbull netted a bank shot at 6:56, and Jenner scored on redirect high over Soderberg’s glove at 8:13, pushed Canada ahead by eight. Emily Clark added another at 9:09 to give Canada a 9-0 lead after the middle frame.

Turnbull's turn 🔥 Make that 7-0 for Canada in this quarterfinal matchup against Sweden 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/aZGNYjMUOp — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

Jenner completed the hat-trick at 10:55 of the third period, converting on a backdoor feed from Micah Zandee-Hart that beat goalie Ida Bowman, who replaced Soderberg after 40 minutes.

Fillier netted her third of the game at 12:06 to put Canada ahead 11-0.

Sarah Fillier really said I want one too 🧢🧢🧢 Fillier completes the hat trick and makes it 11-0 for the Canadians pic.twitter.com/4tJdVnQ1V9 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

Jenner and Fillier each lead the tournament with eight goals apiece.

The first semifinal game is scheduled for Sunday at 11:10 pm ET/8:10 pm PT, with the second getting underway Monday at 8:10 am ET/5:10 am PT.