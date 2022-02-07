SportsHockeyOlympics

Canada refuses to take to the ice against Russia in Olympic women’s hockey

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Feb 7 2022, 4:54 am
Canada refuses to take to the ice against Russia in Olympic women’s hockey
CBC

Team Canada refused to take to the ice for their latest game in Olympic women’s hockey.

It was an odd scene as the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) sat and waited for the Canadians to appear. Canada didn’t leave their dressing room. After a lengthy delay, both teams eventually came out while wearing facemasks.

Canada was reportedly asking for ROC COVID-19 test results, which were not reported to them by the team’s chief medical officer.

The Athletic’s Hailey Salvian added that ROC had a COVID-19 outbreak earlier in the tournament, with multiple players still in quarantine.

The Toronto Sun’s Rob Longley reported that the game was “delayed until further notice.”

The preliminary round game at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games was scheduled for a 11 pm ET/8 pm PT puck drop, which was moved back to 12:15 am/ 9:15 pm PT.

Hockey Canada added to “stay tuned for further updates” about the Olympic delay, but seemed just in the dark as everyone else while things were going on.

The IIHF has yet to release a statement.

Team Canada has put up a 2-0 record through their first two games, with a 12-1 win over Switzerland and a 11-1 win over Finland. Canada’s next game is scheduled for Monday evening against Team USA, who carry a 3-0 record so far in the preliminary round.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT