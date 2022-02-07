Canada refuses to take to the ice against Russia in Olympic women’s hockey

Team Canada refused to take to the ice for their latest game in Olympic women’s hockey.

It was an odd scene as the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) sat and waited for the Canadians to appear. Canada didn’t leave their dressing room. After a lengthy delay, both teams eventually came out while wearing facemasks.

Masks under masks for both teams. Play to start at 1:15. pic.twitter.com/bBTzNdMXnX — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) February 7, 2022

Canada was reportedly asking for ROC COVID-19 test results, which were not reported to them by the team’s chief medical officer.

Canada now requesting a 60 minute delay https://t.co/DxxHmjcely — Julie Stewart-Binks (@JSB_TV) February 7, 2022

The Athletic’s Hailey Salvian added that ROC had a COVID-19 outbreak earlier in the tournament, with multiple players still in quarantine.

According to reports, Team Canada is waiting for ROC's Chief Medical Officer to provide the team's COVID testing results. ROC had a COVID-19 outbreak early in the tournament, and still have some players (like Olga Sosina) in quarantine. — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) February 7, 2022

The Toronto Sun’s Rob Longley reported that the game was “delayed until further notice.”

Ref announces that "this competition has been delayed until further notice." Mayhem. — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) February 7, 2022

The preliminary round game at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games was scheduled for a 11 pm ET/8 pm PT puck drop, which was moved back to 12:15 am/ 9:15 pm PT.

Hockey Canada added to “stay tuned for further updates” about the Olympic delay, but seemed just in the dark as everyone else while things were going on.

News from Beijing is that the game has been delayed… stay tuned for further updates.#Beijing2022 | #TeamCanada https://t.co/KFBJmHB2p9 — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) February 7, 2022

The IIHF has yet to release a statement.

Team Canada has put up a 2-0 record through their first two games, with a 12-1 win over Switzerland and a 11-1 win over Finland. Canada’s next game is scheduled for Monday evening against Team USA, who carry a 3-0 record so far in the preliminary round.