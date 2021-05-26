Canada extends mandatory hotel quarantine travel policy until late June

The Government of Canada announced it is extending its policy on mandatory hotel quarantine stays for air travellers arriving in Canada until at least June 21.

“We are extending the testing and quarantine measures at the border because they protect Canadians,” said Federal Health Minister Patty Hadju.

In addition to the hotel quarantine policy, a number of other measures have been extended including the restriction on flights from India to Canada.

The government is also extending the requirement for air passengers departing from India or Pakistan and arrive in Canada via an indirect route to obtain a COVID-19 pre-departure test from a third country before continuing their journey to Canada.

“As the number of COVID-19 cases remain disproportionally high in India and Pakistan, we have extended our flight restrictions and third country pre-departure testing requirements for these countries,” said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

“These ongoing measures are in place to help protect Canadians, and manage the elevated risk of imported cases of COVID-19 and variants of concern into Canada,” he said.