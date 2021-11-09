Canada ranks as the second-best country in the world

You just might live in the second-best country on the planet.

According to the 2021 Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands Index (NBI), Canada has placed second in the global ranking, trailing only Germany.

Germany has retained its top position in the 2021 NBI for the fifth year in a row, but Canada has inched closer to the top, leapfrogging its third-place finish in 2020.

“For the past couple of years, Canada has rounded out the top three, landing in third place. NBI 2021 is the first time that Canada has moved up to second place,” says the report. “First place rankings on the Governance, People, and Immigration and Investment indices, as well as relatively steady rankings on Exports, Tourism, and Culture contributed to Canada’s record ranking in 2021.”

This year, the NBI compiled its list from 60 countries and included more than 60,000 online interviews to gather its data and put together the global ranking.

Ipsos, the world’s third-largest Insights and Analytics company, ranked countries based on a variety of factors to determine their overall reputation and the country’s “level of positive perception” around the world.

Canada’s overall score for 2021 was 70.64, trailing Germany’s top score of 71.06.

The top five countries ranked as follows:

Germany ranks in first place out of 60 countries on the Nation Brands Index, for the seventh time overall and fifth year in a row. Germany was the highest-ranked NBI nation in 2008, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. With its first-place ranking this year, Germany has now tied the United States’ record of seven years as the top NBI nation.

Here’s how nations faired in the 2021 report, listed by region:

North America:

Canada (2), United States (8)

Western Europe:

Austria (16), Belgium (18), Finland (15), France (6), Germany (1), Greece (21), Iceland (20), Ireland (19), Italy (4), the Netherlands (13), Northern Ireland (24), Norway (12), Scotland (17), Spain (11), Sweden (9), Switzerland (7), the United Kingdom (5), Wales (22)

Central/Eastern Europe:

Czech Republic (30), Hungary (32), Latvia (45), Poland (26), Russia (27), Slovakia (37), Turkey (38), Ukraine (48)

Asia-Pacific:

Australia (10), China (31), India (40), Indonesia (43), Japan (3), Mongolia (54), New Zealand (14), Singapore (25), South Korea (23), Taiwan (33), Thailand (34)

Latin America and the Caribbean:

Argentina (29), Brazil (28), Chile (39), Colombia (52), Dominican Republic (49), Ecuador (53), Mexico (35), Panama (51), Peru (40)

Middle East/Africa:

Botswana (58), Egypt (36), Israel (47), Kenya (56), Morocco (42), Nigeria (59), Palestine (60), Qatar (50), Saudi Arabia (55), South Africa (44), Tanzania (57), United Arab Emirates (45)