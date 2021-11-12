The list of Canada's top employers for 2022 has been released

Canada’s Top 100 Employers has just released its 22nd list.

This year’s winners were innovators in emphasizing the human connection while many employees continue to work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

“The pandemic has reminded us that human interaction is very much the glue that binds society and a workforce. While it’s clear that much office work can now be done from home, good employers are thinking more deeply about the adverse social and health effects that come from isolation, especially mental health,” Richard Yerema, managing editor of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp, said in a press release.

Now in its 22nd annual edition, Canada’s Top 100 Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.

It’s released each year by publishing company Mediacorp.

Employers are graded on eight criteria and then compared to other similar organizations in their field to determine which is performing the best. The criterium includes:

Physical Workplace

Work Atmosphere & Social

Health, Financial & Family Benefits

Vacation & Time Off

Employee Communications

Performance Management

Training & Skills Development

Community Involvement

The top employers for 2022 didn’t just innovate ways to bring their employers together in a time of isolation, they also worked to give back to the communities they’re in. They also helped their own employees by creating more mental health programs and extending health coverage to employees who were laid off.

” The best organizations are changing their workplaces to emphasize benefits like human interaction and camaraderie that offsite employees don’t get from a steady diet of Zoom meetings and chat applications,” Anthony Meehan, publisher at Mediacorp, said in a press release.

Canada’s Top 100 Employers 2022

3M Canada Company

ABB Canada

Aboriginal Peoples Television Network Inc. / APTN

Accenture Inc.

Adobe Systems Canada Inc.

Agriculture Financial Services Corporation / AFSC

ArcelorMittal Dofasco G.P.

Bank of Canada

BASF Canada Inc.

BC Public Service

BDO Canada LLP

Bell Canada

Best Buy Canada Ltd.

BIOVECTRA

Boston Consulting Group Canada ULC

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation / BCI

Business Development Bank of Canada

Canada Energy Regulator

Canada Life Assurance Company, The

Canada Revenue Agency / CRA

Canadian National Railway

Cascades

CIBC

Cisco Systems Canada Co.

Citi Canada

Clio

College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, The

Creative Options Regina, Inc.

Danone Canada

Desjardins Group / Mouvement Desjardins

Diamond Schmitt Architects Inc.

Digital Extremes Ltd.

Emera Inc.

Employment and Social Development Canada

Enbridge Inc.

Export Development Canada

Fidelity Canada

Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited

Freshbooks

GlaxoSmithKline Inc. / GSK

Greater Vancouver Food Bank

GSoft

Hatch Ltd.

Health Canada / Santé Canada

Hershey Canada Inc.

Hospital for Sick Children, The

IG Wealth Management

Imperial Oil Limited

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Irving Oil

Kellogg Canada Inc.

Keurig Canada Inc.

Kinaxis Inc.

KPMG LLP

Labatt Brewing Company Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited

L’Oréal Canada Inc.

Manulife

McCarthy Tétrault LLP

Medavie Inc.

Medtronic Canada ULC

Mondelēz International

Mott MacDonald Canada Limited

Nutrien Inc.

Oppenheimer Group

PCL Construction

Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Penguin Random House Canada Ltd.

PepsiCo Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC

Pomerleau Inc.

Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, The

Procter & Gamble Inc.

ResMed Halifax ULC

Rio Tinto

Rogers Communications Inc.

Royal Bank of Canada

Salesforce

Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

SAP Canada Inc.

SaskTel

Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

Shopify Inc.

Simon Fraser University

Stryker Canada ULC

Suncor Energy Inc.

TD Bank Group

Teck Resources Limited

TELUS Communications Inc.

Thomson Reuters Canada Limited

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc. / TMMC

Université de Montréal

University of New Brunswick / UNB

University of Toronto

Vancouver Coastal Health

Verafin Inc.

Western Financial Group Inc.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Yukon, Government of

Zymeworks Inc.