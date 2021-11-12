The list of Canada's top employers for 2022 has been released

Canada’s Top 100 Employers has just released its 22nd list.
This year’s winners were innovators in emphasizing the human connection while many employees continue to work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
“The pandemic has reminded us that human interaction is very much the glue that binds society and a workforce. While it’s clear that much office work can now be done from home, good employers are thinking more deeply about the adverse social and health effects that come from isolation, especially mental health,” Richard Yerema, managing editor of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp, said in a press release.
Now in its 22nd annual edition, Canada’s Top 100 Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.
It’s released each year by publishing company Mediacorp.
Employers are graded on eight criteria and then compared to other similar organizations in their field to determine which is performing the best. The criterium includes:
- Physical Workplace
- Work Atmosphere & Social
- Health, Financial & Family Benefits
- Vacation & Time Off
- Employee Communications
- Performance Management
- Training & Skills Development
- Community Involvement
The top employers for 2022 didn’t just innovate ways to bring their employers together in a time of isolation, they also worked to give back to the communities they’re in. They also helped their own employees by creating more mental health programs and extending health coverage to employees who were laid off.
” The best organizations are changing their workplaces to emphasize benefits like human interaction and camaraderie that offsite employees don’t get from a steady diet of Zoom meetings and chat applications,” Anthony Meehan, publisher at Mediacorp, said in a press release.
Canada’s Top 100 Employers 2022
3M Canada Company
ABB Canada
Aboriginal Peoples Television Network Inc. / APTN
Accenture Inc.
Adobe Systems Canada Inc.
Agriculture Financial Services Corporation / AFSC
ArcelorMittal Dofasco G.P.
Bank of Canada
BASF Canada Inc.
BC Public Service
BDO Canada LLP
Bell Canada
Best Buy Canada Ltd.
BIOVECTRA
Boston Consulting Group Canada ULC
British Columbia Investment Management Corporation / BCI
Business Development Bank of Canada
Canada Energy Regulator
Canada Life Assurance Company, The
Canada Revenue Agency / CRA
Canadian National Railway
Cascades
CIBC
Cisco Systems Canada Co.
Citi Canada
Clio
College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, The
Creative Options Regina, Inc.
Danone Canada
Desjardins Group / Mouvement Desjardins
Diamond Schmitt Architects Inc.
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Emera Inc.
Employment and Social Development Canada
Enbridge Inc.
Export Development Canada
Fidelity Canada
Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited
Freshbooks
GlaxoSmithKline Inc. / GSK
Greater Vancouver Food Bank
GSoft
Hatch Ltd.
Health Canada / Santé Canada
Hershey Canada Inc.
Hospital for Sick Children, The
IG Wealth Management
Imperial Oil Limited
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Irving Oil
Kellogg Canada Inc.
Keurig Canada Inc.
Kinaxis Inc.
KPMG LLP
Labatt Brewing Company Limited
Loblaw Companies Limited
L’Oréal Canada Inc.
Manulife
McCarthy Tétrault LLP
Medavie Inc.
Medtronic Canada ULC
Mondelēz International
Mott MacDonald Canada Limited
Nutrien Inc.
Oppenheimer Group
PCL Construction
Pembina Pipeline Corporation
Penguin Random House Canada Ltd.
PepsiCo Canada
Pfizer Canada ULC
Pomerleau Inc.
Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, The
Procter & Gamble Inc.
ResMed Halifax ULC
Rio Tinto
Rogers Communications Inc.
Royal Bank of Canada
Salesforce
Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.
SAP Canada Inc.
SaskTel
Schneider Electric Canada Inc.
Shopify Inc.
Simon Fraser University
Stryker Canada ULC
Suncor Energy Inc.
TD Bank Group
Teck Resources Limited
TELUS Communications Inc.
Thomson Reuters Canada Limited
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc. / TMMC
Université de Montréal
University of New Brunswick / UNB
University of Toronto
Vancouver Coastal Health
Verafin Inc.
Western Financial Group Inc.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
Yukon, Government of
Zymeworks Inc.