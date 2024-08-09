Canada ties Olympic medal record for a non-boycotted Games

Canada is set to make history at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Today’s medal haul, which included a surprise gold, has them tied with their performance at the Tokyo 2020 Games for the most medals in a non-boycotted Olympics for the country. They currently have seven golds, six silvers, and 11 bronzes, for a total of 24 medals.

Canada has equalled its largest medal haul ever at a non-boycotted Summer Olympics, with 24 medals. And there's still two days left🥇🥈🥉 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 9, 2024

Canada did secure more than 40 medals at the Los Angeles 1984 Games, but that Olympics saw over a dozen countries boycott the event.

There are still two days to go in Paris, and Canada is nearly certain to get on the podium again. They still have a chance to medal in athletics, breaking, and divingto name just a few promising opportunities.

Here is how Canadian athletes did in Paris today, as well as some events to watch over the coming days.

Canada’s athletics performance headlined by stunning gold in relay race

Canada had an excellent day on the track today and managed to secure the gold medal in the men’s 4x100m relay race.

Athlétisme 🏃 : revivez la fin de la course au ralenti avec la célébration de nos Canadiens qui sont maintenant champions olympiques au relais 4 x 100 m! 🥇🇨🇦#jeuxolympiques #RCSports #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/f4C2IxgNQT — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 9, 2024

It was a stunning race by the Canadian team who did not have a representative in the individual men’s 100m final. Andre De Grasse ran a wonderful anchor leg and has now tied Penny Oleksiak for the most Olympic medals by a Canadian with seven.

The win was made sweeter by a video of American sprinters discrediting the Canada team earlier this year. Even Justin Trudeau got in on the fun of teasing the Americans.

The women’s relay team was also in the final but didn’t come close to making the podium. They finished seventh.

The men’s gold medal wasn’t the only successful event for Canada today. Marco Arop won his sem-final race in the 800-metre and will have a chance at gold tomorrow.

The Edmonton native runs tomorrow at tomorrow at 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT. He is the defending world champion.

Athlétisme 👟 : quelle performance de Marco Arop 🇨🇦! 🤩 Il remporte sa course de demi-finales au 800 m et se qualifie pour sa première finale olympique grâce un temps de 1 min 45 s 5/100! 👇@marco_arop #Paris2024 #rcsports #equipecanada #Athletics @athleticscanada pic.twitter.com/RnsCvKJ7Aq — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 9, 2024

Sarah Mitton competed in the shot put final, and there was hope that she could bring home a medal. Unfortunately, today was not her day, and she bowed out early.

Canada comes up just short in beach volleyball

The Canadian duo of Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes faced off against the top-ranked Brazilian team in the beach volleyball finals today.

Canada had a lead for much of the epic first set, but the Brazilian team came back and ended up stealing it. Unfazed, Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes struck back and stole the second set in commanding fashion. This set up a winner-takes-all third set up to 15 points.

Canada dropped that final set but ended up with the silver medal. This marks the end of what was a fantastic run for the duo.

Canada takes silver in women’s volleyball. Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes were so close to gold pic.twitter.com/VioHdItqgy — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 9, 2024

Canada gets so close to the podium in wrestling

Hannah Taylor fought in a bronze medal match today in women’s freestyle 57kg wrestling. Unfortunately, the match didn’t last long as Taylor was defeated, and the Canadian finished fourth.

Canada will not earn a medal in wrestling today. The bronze medal match was over in 24 seconds. pic.twitter.com/9vZefQr7K8 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 9, 2024

Canada got a medal when most of the country was sleeping

Many Canadians were greeted with good news when they woke up this morning as Katie Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie got a bronze medal in the 5oo-metre canoe sprint.

They missed out on the silver medal by less than one-tenth of a second.

Canada won another Olympic medal this morning while you were sleeping 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/k0t3m5eaCv — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 9, 2024

Canadian golfers have a strong day

The women’s golf event is going on right now. Canadian Brooke Henderson had a strong day today as she shot -5, moving herself to -2 for the tournament. She’s currently in 13th place and five shots behind the third-place player.

She’ll need another big day, as well as some luck, to get on the podium tomorrow.

Could more medals be coming for Canada in diving?

The Canadians were active in the pool today as many diving events took place.

Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray both punched their tickets to the semi-finals in the men’s 10-metre diving competition. They’ll compete in that round early tomorrow morning while most Canadians are sleeping.

Plongeon 💦 : Rylan Wiens 🇨🇦 assure sa place en demi-finale avec une récolte totale de 485,25 points lors des qualifications où il termine 3e.#plongeon #Paris2024 #rcsports #jeuxolympiques pic.twitter.com/eV4dVupguT — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 9, 2024

Kelsey Mitchell still alive for Canada in cycling

Kelsey Mitchell has made her way to the quarter-finals for the women’s sprint event. She will compete tomorrow morning at 11:06 am ET/8:06 am PT.