Callout: Share your best and worst Value Village experiences

There’s nothing worse than when you are in the thrifting mood to show up, find something you like only to be shocked by the price tag.
Earlier this month a TikToker called out Value Village with a petition denouncing the thrift store for its pricing practices. It has now amassed more than 2,300 signatures.
People have had a lot to say about the thrift store chain, with many feeling the prices are too high for items that are sometimes not even in great shape.
Here at Daily Hive, we want to hear your stories about your experiences thrifting at Value Village: From good deals to bad, sticker shock and beyond.
Fill out our online form below to have your say. The answers could be used in future editorial content featuring some of the best and worst deals shoppers have experienced.
If you would like to send us photos of the finds you spot at Value Village, please email us at [email protected]