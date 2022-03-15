Callout: Share your best and worst Value Village experiences

There’s nothing worse than when you are in the thrifting mood to show up, find something you like only to be shocked by the price tag.

Earlier this month a TikToker called out Value Village with a petition denouncing the thrift store for its pricing practices. It has now amassed more than 2,300 signatures.

People have had a lot to say about the thrift store chain, with many feeling the prices are too high for items that are sometimes not even in great shape.

You might also like: Used mason jars selling for $15 at a Value Village has left people with price shock

An ad for a "Doomsday Bunker Apocalypse Getaway" has people talking

Federal minimum wage is increasing next month, but not to a living wage

Here at Daily Hive, we want to hear your stories about your experiences thrifting at Value Village: From good deals to bad, sticker shock and beyond.

Fill out our online form below to have your say. The answers could be used in future editorial content featuring some of the best and worst deals shoppers have experienced.