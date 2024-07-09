European club ready to offer $5M for Canada Soccer player: report

Canada’s run at the Copa America has caught international attention.

That could have a monetary benefit for Canada Soccer players, who have surely increased their stock with European club teams in recent weeks. That certainly happened after Canada’s remarkable run prior to the 2022 World Cup, which saw the national team top the table in Concacaf qualifying.

Centre-back Moïse Bombito is the latest Canadian soccer player to garner big interest from a team in Europe, as French Ligue 1 club Lyon is looking to acquire the 24-year-old Montreal native. Lyon is prepared to offer Bombito’s MLS team, Colorado Rapids, approximately $5 million, according to a report from TSN’s Matthew Scianitti.

Bombito’s Team Canada teammate, Derek Cornelius, is also garnering interest out of France per Scianitti. The 26-year-old centre back, who spent four years as property of the Vancouver Whitecaps (2019-2022), currently plays professionally in Sweden.

Sources tell @TSN_Sports, moves for #CanMNT defenders Moïse Bombito and Derek Cornelius are gaining momentum. French giants Lyon are ready to offer Colorado around $5 million for Bombito. First it was Copenhagen for Cornelius, now French teams are interested, too @TSN_Sports — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) July 9, 2024

Three notable national team players moved from MLS to Europe during and immediately after Canada’s run to Qatar.

Alistair Johnston was transferred from CF Montreal to Celtic in Scotland in December 2022, and Tajon Buchanan moved from New England Revolution to Club Brugge in Belgium in August 2021 and later to Inter Milan (January 2024).

Ismaël Koné moved from CF Montreal to Watford in England in December 2022 and later to Marseille in France (June 2024).