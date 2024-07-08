The two most prestigious international soccer tournaments outside of the FIFA World Cup are on right now.

The semi-finals are set for both Euro 2024 and the Copa America, and remarkably, Canada is still playing.

In their Copa America debut, Canada has made it further than countries like Brazil, Mexico, and USA, surprising more than a few pundits around the globe.

And while the European Championship is an entirely different tournament, not many would have expected Canada to be playing longer this summer than the likes of Italy, Germany, Portugal, and Belgium.

The Canadian men’s national team was ranked 48th coming into the Copa America. They’re the only Cinderella story at either tournament, as they are the only country ranked outside the top 14 in the world to make it to the semis.

Canada is a massive underdog against Lionel Messi and Argentina (world No. 1) on Tuesday, while Uruguay (No. 14) takes on Colombia (No. 12) in the other semi-final. The Euro semi-finals feature France (No. 2) vs. Spain (No. 8) and England (No. 5) vs. Netherlands (No. 7).

Canada lost 2-0 to Argentina in the Copa America tournament opener but has been unbeaten since, with a win against Peru, a draw against Chile, and a dramatic shootout victory over Venezuela.

The Canadians caught the attention of The Guardian newspaper out of England, which ran this headline this morning: “Are Canada now the best team in North America?”

By ranking, Canada is fourth in Concacaf and 48th in the world, but they’ll surely rise after their surprise Copa performance.

Do they have one more surprise left in them? If they do, it would truly shock the world.

It's a little surreal (and a lot amazing) being at a packed Argentina news conference listening to the World Champs discuss the challenge of facing Canada in the semis of Copa America. pic.twitter.com/uA3S9z6KH4 — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) July 8, 2024

This is unchartered territory for the Canadian men’s national team, to say the least.

Canada has been to two men’s World Cups, losing all three group-stage matches played in 1986 as well as 2022.

The world will be watching when they take to the pitch against Messi and company on Tuesday night in New Jersey.