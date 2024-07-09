Argentina may have come away with a clean sheet win against Canada in the opening match of the Copa America. But as both teams prepare to meet in the semi-final, the reigning World Cup champions are not counting out the tournament’s new northern participants.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni had plenty of praise for his squad’s upcoming opponent, complimenting Canada’s play style.

“It is a good team,” said Scaloni. “Despite their strengths in the midfield, we are going to have a team that we believe can actually counterbalance that […] We will see what our strategy is, but it’s a good team.”

The bench boss, who led Argentina to the 2021 Copa America title after defeating Brazil, also commented on Canada’s aggressive style, pointing to successful strategies implemented by head coach Jesse Marsch.

“In terms of physical strength, they have players that are pretty significant in that regard and technically good. And they have a coach that has conveyed pretty aggressive gameplay,” he added. “They apply pressure. They force you to play along the flanks. It’s a very good team that has made it hard for everyone.”

Scaloni was joined at the press conference by Argentinian left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, who was asked about the play of Canadian winger Alphonso Davies.

“I believe without a doubt that Alphonso is among the top left wings in the world,” Tagliafico said of Davies, who helped Canada defeat Venezuela in penalty kicks during the quarter-finals on Friday. “He’s very high quality. And he’s very young. Sometimes you do need experience but he’s been having a great performance and will continue to do so.”

Despite some kind words from the other side, Canada, ranked 48th in FIFA’s world rankings, will be in for their biggest challenge yet as they attempt to upset a world-class Argentina roster led by superstar Lionel Messi.

The Copa America semifinals kick off this evening. The match will start at 8 pm ET/6 pm MT/5 pm PT at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.