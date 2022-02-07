Canada has won the second-most Olympic medals in Beijing so far

Canada had a big medal haul on Day 3 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Adding four medals, Canada now has six in total, putting them second in overall medals — trailing only the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

A total of 19 countries have won at least one medal so far. Sweden has the most gold medals, with three.

Snowboarder Max Parrot won gold in men’s slopestyle, sharing the podium with Team Canada teammate Mark McMorris, who claimed bronze. The “lucky loonie” worked again, as a Canadian snowboarding coach hid a $1 coin on the course.

It’s the second Olympic medal for Parrot, who won silver in the same event four years ago in Pyeongchang, while McMorris has won bronze three straight times.

In short-track speed skating, Kim Boutin won bronze in the women’s 500-metre race. It’s the fourth Olympic medal of her career, after she captured silver and two bronze medals in 2018.

Canada won bronze in ski jumping for the first time ever, in the mixed team event. The medal gives Canada at least one medal across 14 Winter Olympic sports all-time — which ties the United States for the most ever.

Our country nearly added a fifth medal on Day 3, as Jack Crawford finished in fourth place in men’s downhill skiing. That’s the best finish by a Canadian in alpine skiing since Ed Podivinsky won bronze at Lillehammer 1994.

While the Canadian curling duo of John Morris and Rachel Homan failed to advance in mixed doubles, our women’s hockey team improved their record to 3-0 after a dominant win over ROC. Canada plays USA tonight, with first place on the line.