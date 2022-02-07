Canadian short-track speedskater Kim Boutin is an Olympic medallist once again.

In Tuesday’s 500 m final, Boutin came through with a strong performance to win Canada’s first speedskating medal — in short- or long-track — at the Beijing 2022 Olympics.

BRONZE FOR BOUTIN 🇨🇦🥉 Canada’s Kim Boutin wins her fourth career Olympic medal, her first at #Beijing2022 in the women’s 500m pic.twitter.com/eVCNBuUqez — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

Boutin had previously picked up three medals in short-track speed skating at the Olympic Games: bronze in the 500 m and 1500 m, and silver in the 1000 m. All three of her medals came at her first Olympic appearance in Pyeongchang, South Korea, at the 2018 Games.

There was no real theatrics during the race, with Boutin starting in third out of the gate and maintaining that position throughout.

Nothing like a post-race hug ❤️ Sherbrooke's Kim Boutin is back on the podium 🥉 pic.twitter.com/iqFr3sqggX — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

Italy’s Arianna Fontana claimed the gold medal, while Dutch skater Suzanne Schulting joined the pair on the podium by winning the silver medal. Fontana led the way with a time of 42.488, with the two other medallists less than a third of a second behind.

The 500m is thought of as Boutin’s best distance, as she holds the world record with a time of 41.936 set at an event in Utah back in 2019.

With her four medals, Boutin is now tied with Tania Vicent as Canada’s most decorated female short-track speed skater. However, Boutin’s wins all came in individual events, while Vicent’s medals all came in the women’s 3000m relay.