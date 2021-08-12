Canada could get relay silver after opponent fails Olympic doping test

Andre De Grasse and the rest of the Canadian men’s 4x100m relay team are suddenly waiting to see if they’ve won silver medals, after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) reported a positive Olympic doping test for British sprinter Chijindu “CJ” Ujah.

The AIU reported an “adverse analytical finding” in Ujah’s sample taken in Tokyo, containing prohibited substances ostarine and S-23 that help with building muscle. Ujah has been provisionally suspended as a result of the test.

Great Britain finished just ahead of Canada’s team, which consisted of De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, and Brendon Rodney. Italy won the gold medal in the race.

Italy ran a time of 37.50, Great Britain 37.51 and Canada 37.70 in one of the fastest 4x100m relays in Olympic history.

No final decision has been made as to whether or not the British team will be stripped of their medals following the result of the Olympic doping test from Ujah.

This is the third straight Olympics that Canada has seen controversy in this event, as they won bronze in the 4×100-metre relay at Rio 2016 following an American disqualification. In 2012, Canada was disqualified following a lane violation by Jarred Connaughton despite appearing to finish in third place.