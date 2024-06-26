Canada earns first-ever win at Copa America

The Canada Men’s National Team made history today with a 1-0 victory over Peru at Copa America.

It’s the nation’s first ever win at the prestigious Copa America tournament in just their second match ever.

Jonathan David scored in the 74th minute to give Canada the win. The forward fired in a shot off the far post to give his team a lead they would never relinquish. Substitute Jacob Shaffelburg was credited with the assist.

CANADA GETS THEIR FIRST OF THE GAME, AND FIRST UNDER JESSE MARSCH! Jonathan David gives them the lead! #CA2024 pic.twitter.com/bajg6pjGwo — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 25, 2024

Maxime Crépeau backstopped Canada to victory and earned a clean sheet. It was his second start of the tournament.

Canada’s victory was aided by a red card earned by Peru’s Miguel Araujo in the 59th minute. Having an extra man for the last portion of the game helped Canada score the deciding goal and hold on over the last 15 minutes.

The team lost their first game in the tournament to Argentina by a score of 2-0. While they didn’t get the result they wanted, there were a lot of encouraging signs in that opening game.

Canada has one more group-stage game against Chile on June 29. With three points through their first two matches, they have a solid chance of advancing as long as they can secure a result.

Chile and Argentina face off later today and the result will have a large impact on Canada’s chances of advancing. If Argentina can earn a victory over the inferior opponent, Canada will control their own destiny to move forward.

This is their first time ever competing in the tournament, as the national soccer program has improved by leaps and bounds in recent history.

Tonight’s victory was Canada’s first with Alphonso Davies as captain as the young star who plays for Bayern Munich was recently given the honour of leading the national team.