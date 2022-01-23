FoodFood News

Canada is hashing out its potato problem and the reactions are hilarious

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jan 23 2022, 11:45 pm
Canada is hashing out its potato problem and the reactions are hilarious
Louella938/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar

Burgers, Alcohol

Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar
Mary’s on Davie

Diner, Cocktails

Mary’s on Davie
Beaucoup Bakery

Cafes, Breakfast and Brunch

Beaucoup Bakery
O-cha Tea Bar

Cafes

O-cha Tea Bar
East Side Craft House

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

East Side Craft House
Tap & Barrel Shipyards

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Shipyards

Canada’s spud conundrum is no small potatoes and it’s causing quite the commotion on Twitter.

On Friday, January 21, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) tweeted a call-out asking for feedback.

They want to know: is it ok if they change the size of cubed and diced potatoes sold in cans?

And the reactions to this post have been something.

A CFIA document titled “Share your thoughts: Proposed changes to the Canadian Grade Compendium: Volume 3 – Processed Fruit or Vegetable Products”, details the potato problem and how you can voice your opinion on the starchy matter.

Judging by the mixed reactions on Twitter, CFIA will definitely have a full inbox of opinions.

First, many were surprised to learn about the existence of canned potatoes and doubted their relevance.

Others questioned if the discourse was a good allocation of government resources. We’re not exactly riding the gravy train as a country running a historic deficit following COVID-19.

Baked into some of the debate was a decided note of sarcasm.

Where do you stand on this dicey issue? Should Canada change its regulations “relating to the maximum size of diced or cubed white potatoes packaged in hermetically sealed packages?”

Have your say now.

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT