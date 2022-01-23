Canada is hashing out its potato problem and the reactions are hilarious

Canada’s spud conundrum is no small potatoes and it’s causing quite the commotion on Twitter.

On Friday, January 21, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) tweeted a call-out asking for feedback.

They want to know: is it ok if they change the size of cubed and diced potatoes sold in cans?

And the reactions to this post have been something.

Yes, we care about all potatoes – big and small! These consultations stem from an industry request to produce larger cubes, which would allow them to get more Canadian potatoes to market. — Canadian Food Inspection Agency (@InspectionCan) January 23, 2022

A CFIA document titled “Share your thoughts: Proposed changes to the Canadian Grade Compendium: Volume 3 – Processed Fruit or Vegetable Products”, details the potato problem and how you can voice your opinion on the starchy matter.

Judging by the mixed reactions on Twitter, CFIA will definitely have a full inbox of opinions.

First, many were surprised to learn about the existence of canned potatoes and doubted their relevance.

Do we really need canned potatoes ? — Ken Schaus 🇨🇦 (@KenSchaus) January 22, 2022

They sell potatoes in a can?! Seriously 😐 — Stephanie Hahn (she/her) (@rxstephanie) January 23, 2022

Canned potatoes? Seriously there’s such a thing? What about all the baby peas in a can of regular peas? Who the hell wants baby peas. — Mark B 🇨🇦🇩🇪 (@MarkB10043160) January 22, 2022

Others questioned if the discourse was a good allocation of government resources. We’re not exactly riding the gravy train as a country running a historic deficit following COVID-19.

Why do we need this to be regulated at all? — Jeff Brown (@djbip1986) January 22, 2022

Respectfully, why is there budget, nay a single dollar, allocated to this project right now. — skip murphy (@shanmurphyB2B) January 23, 2022

This is what our publicly funded institutions are concerned about? All those working on the canned potato debacle should be redeployed to support hospitals and vaccination efforts ASAP. — Northern vanilla (@Vanilla0071892) January 22, 2022

Baked into some of the debate was a decided note of sarcasm.

Article 40(a) states: “cubes do not exceed 10 mm in measurement and are 80% free from splinters or irregularly shaped units”. This is outdated policy and needs to be amended to include cubes exceeding 10 mm, and up to 15mm, to reflect the diversity of diced potatoes in the 21st c — Jeope! (@jeope) January 21, 2022

I am relieved to see that this issue is finally going to be addressed. I have been laying awake at night worrying about it for months! — Jared Conway (@JaredJConway) January 22, 2022

This is great news. The current size of diced white canned potatoes has troubled me for many many years. I’d be honoured to join the consultation process. The @CanadianPM and the @liberal_party really do understand what’s important to Canadians. #forward #cdnpoli — Lord James (@iamLordJames) January 22, 2022

Where do you stand on this dicey issue? Should Canada change its regulations “relating to the maximum size of diced or cubed white potatoes packaged in hermetically sealed packages?”

Have your say now.