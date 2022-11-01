Canada Post reveals shipping deadlines for the holiday season

The craze of the holiday season is approaching quickly, and Canada Post has announced its shipping deadlines for the 2022 holiday season.

These deadlines are based on the assumption that you’ll want your present to the recipient by December 24, 2021; however, Canada Post says that you should check its service alerts site for delivery service impacts and updates.

Canada Post added that the dates are between major urban centres and are dependent on origin and destination. Some restrictions apply.

Local Priority: December 22

Xpressport: December 22

Flat rate box: December 21

Regular parcel: December 20 Regional Priority: December 21

Xpressport: December 21

Flat rate box: December 19-21

Regular parcel: December 16-20 National Priority: December 21

Xpressport: December 21

Flat rate box: December 13-20

Regular parcel: December 9-19 United States Priority Worldwide: December 21

Xpresspost USA: December 15

Expedited Parcel USA: December 13

Tracked Packet/Small Packet: December 12

For any other international destinations, we recommend checking out the Canada Post Website where they have those listed as well.