Canada Post reveals shipping deadlines for the holiday season

The craze of the holiday season is approaching quickly, and Canada Post has announced its shipping deadlines for the 2022 holiday season.
These deadlines are based on the assumption that you’ll want your present to the recipient by December 24, 2021; however, Canada Post says that you should check its service alerts site for delivery service impacts and updates.
Canada Post added that the dates are between major urban centres and are dependent on origin and destination. Some restrictions apply.
Local
- Priority: December 22
- Xpressport: December 22
- Flat rate box: December 21
- Regular parcel: December 20
Regional
- Priority: December 21
- Xpressport: December 21
- Flat rate box: December 19-21
- Regular parcel: December 16-20
National
- Priority: December 21
- Xpressport: December 21
- Flat rate box: December 13-20
- Regular parcel: December 9-19
United States
- Priority Worldwide: December 21
- Xpresspost USA: December 15
- Expedited Parcel USA: December 13
- Tracked Packet/Small Packet: December 12
For any other international destinations, we recommend checking out the Canada Post Website where they have those listed as well.
If you are feeling extra festive too, check out their newly released holiday stamps that you can use on your parcels. There is a bunch of holiday birds to choose from. Cute!