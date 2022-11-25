Feds permanently extending EI sickness benefits by an extra 11 weeks

The government of Canada has extended its Employment Insurance (EI) sickness benefits to add an extra 11 weeks.

At the Canadian Cancer Society’s (CCS) regional care centre in Vancouver on Friday afternoon, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough announced that the EI sickness benefits will go from 15 weeks to 26 weeks.

This change is permanent and will take effect on December 18, just days before Christmas.

“We’re extending EI sickness benefits from 15 to 26 weeks to give workers the time and flexibility they need to recover and return to work,” Minister Qualtrough tweeted. “With these measures, we’re making sure that workers across Canada are supported in the best way possible.”

What this means

If you’re a Canadian citizen or permanent resident who is battling illness, quarantining, or nursing an injury, you will now be covered under the federal EI system for 26 weeks and be allowed to recover without stress.

“EI sickness benefits are paid at 55% of the applicant’s average weekly insurable earnings, up to a maximum entitlement of $638 for 2022,” Employment and Social Development Canada said in a news release.

The move comes nearly a year after Canadians returned to work after the pandemic slowdown.

The maximum length of unpaid medical leave available for federally regulated private-sector employees will also go up from 17 weeks to 27 weeks. This update will also kick in on December 18.

EI sickness benefits are meant to be a short-term income replacement measure. The Canada Pension Plan Disability benefit takes care of Canadians for longer-term illnesses and disabilities, along with employer insurance benefits and support from provinces and territories.

“Canadians should not have to choose between their health and their paycheque,” said Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos. “Today, we are fulfilling an important commitment that will allow those who are dealing with a health issue to take the time to recover.”

Dr. Pamela Valentine, president and chief executive officer of the MS Society of Canada, also noted that this move will help people who live with episodic disabilities, such as multiple sclerosis.

As of December 1, 2022, federally regulated private-sector employees will also begin accumulating up to 10 days of paid sick leave per year.

Eligibility

Claimants of EI sickness benefits will need to demonstrate the following things in order to qualify:

they are unable to work for medical reasons; their regular weekly earnings from work have decreased by more than 40% for at least one week; they accumulated at least 600 insured hours of work in the 52 weeks before the start of their claim or since the start of their last claim, whichever is shorter; and if it weren’t for their medical condition, they would otherwise be available for work.



You will also need to get a signed medical certificate when you apply. The medical practitioner who gives you this certificate must practise in Canada or the US. They can be a medical doctor, chiropractor, optometrist, psychologist, dentist, midwife (except in PEI), nurse practitioner, or a registered nurse.