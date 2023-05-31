Another way of acknowledging the historic discrimination incident of the Komagata Maru at a location near where it occurred has been unanimously approved today by Vancouver City Council.

Canada Place Way will gain the secondary name of “Komagata Maru Place,” recognized by the installation of a sign, the creation of public education materials, and further upgrades to the nearby 2012-built memorial at the eastern end of Harbour Green Park. An unveiling ceremony is scheduled for late 2023.

Canada Place Way is the two-block-long roadway between Howe and Thurlow streets, fronted by properties such as the Canada Place cruise ship terminal, Vancouver Convention Centre, Fairmont Waterfront Hotel, Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel, and Rogers Tower (formerly Shaw Tower). It is one of Vancouver’s most prominent streets and is frequented by tourists.

“Today’s decision is a meaningful step towards acknowledging and rectifying our city’s historical missteps,” said Mayor Ken Sim in a statement.

“By designating ‘Komagata Maru Place’ as a secondary name for ‘Canada Place,’ we look to honour those affected by the 1914 incident and renew our commitment to learn from the past and build a more inclusive future.”

The incident occurred when the Komagata Maru, a Japanese ship, brought hundreds of immigrants from India to Vancouver. All of the passengers were British subjects, but they were prevented from disembarking due to discrimination by the provincial and municipal governments, and the racist attitudes of the general public.

The ship, carrying over 300 passengers of Sikh, Muslim, and Hindu origin, was forced to return to India after two months of waiting in Coal Harbour. Upon returning to India, at least 19 passengers were killed by British soldiers, and many others were imprisoned.

May 23, 1914, is considered the remembrance day for the incident when the ship first arrived in Vancouver’s local waters.

Over the past two decades, the federal, provincial, and municipal governments have made various formal apologies for their historic role in the Komagata Maru incident and created initiatives to allow communities to acknowledge and honour the incident and its victims.

The memorial at Harbour Green Park has been subject to repeat instances of vandalism over the years, with police investigations into the matter deeming the incidents to be a potential hate crime.

“The primary street Canada Place being provided a secondary honorary name ‘Komagata Maru Place’ will help educate the community and remind us of how unique Canada, British Columbia, and Vancouver’s diverse makeup is,” said Raj Singh Toor, vice president of Descendants of the Komagata Maru Society.

“We are all richer when we remember how special it is to have so many different ethnic communities living together.”

Additionally, the City will also recognize the cultural and historical significance of the Gurdwara location at 1866 West 2nd Avenue in Kitsilano. This site was where the local South Asian community mobilized to support the passengers by raising funds and providing legal services, food, and water. The Gurdwara became one of the first community-owned spaces for South Asians through the late 1960s as a gathering place for culture, politics, and civic education.