Stealth Omicron on the rise in Canada amid loosening health measures

Canada’s top doctor warns that a resurgence in COVID-19 cases is already under way because of reduced public health measures.

According to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam, as of March 31, average case counts have increased by 28% nationally, which is a strong indication of the resurgence.

The most dominant version of COVID-19 right now is BA.2, also known as “stealth Omicron.” Tam says the rise in this variant is encouraged by less stringent public health measures.

“This cautions us in Canada to continue to prepare for further ups and downs of the trajectory, including the spring, as BA.2 continues to spread, and in light of reduced public health measures,” she said during a press conference on Friday.

Evidence suggests that BA.2 isn’t only more transmissible but also considered more difficult to detect than the original version of Omicron, BA.1.

Researchers found that BA.2 is considered “stealthy” because its genetic traits make it harder to differentiate from the Delta variant through PCR testing. You can learn more about the new sub-variant in this explainer.

“The bottom line is everybody right now, I think, should still wear their masks…because even if you don’t see a resurgence now, you’re probably going to in the next days, weeks,” Tam stressed. “That will help reduce transmission and make sure that the impact on the health system is lowered.”

Many provinces have already removed mask mandates or are set to remove them later this month.

Tam also reminded people to get their boosters in preparation for the spring resurgence.