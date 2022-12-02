Canada among the worst in the world for paid vacation days

Wish you had more paid vacations days?

Then you should probably consider moving to a different country.

According to a new study by resume template and job search engine Resume.io, Canada is among the worst in the world for paid vacation days.

The company reviewed the annual statutory paid leave and paid public holiday laws in 197 countries, scouring government websites, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the International Labour Organization.

It then ranked the countries paid vacation days based on the combined number of statutory paid leave days and paid public holidays per year.

Canada made the list for the bottom 25 countries with the least overall paid vacation days.

Broken down, Canadians get 10 paid leave days and nine paid public holidays which equals a total paid vacation days of just 19.

You can find the stats in the infographic below by searching for Canada.

If you’re suddenly realizing how little time off you’ve taken this year, constrained within this number of paid vacation days, you’re not alone.

Although we could benefit from more than just 19 days of paid time off, other countries have it much worse.

Micronesia and the US clinched the top two spots for countries with the least paid vacation days.

According to the report, the US has a depressing zero days of paid leave and 10 paid public holidays which amounts to 10 paid vacation days overall.

Which countries have the most paid vacation days?

According to Resume.io, Iran takes the top spot with a total of 53 paid vacation days.

Iranians get 26 paid leave days and 27 paid public holidays. Religious holidays and days to mark events concerning the Islamic Revolution contribute to this total, according to the report.

San Marino took the second spot with 46 total paid vacation days and Yemen followed closely behind with 45.

The study also found 23 countries with 30 days of paid leave per year, the highest number available.

These countries include Andorra, Bhutan, Madagascar, and Niger.

Coming out of the pandemic, workers have not only experienced sickness but burnout and a rise in anxiety and depression.

So much so that a study from earlier this year found that a majority of Canadians are willing to work for four days for the same amount of pay, just to get that extra day off for rest.

Canada’s number of paid vacation days will likely not change, but a four-day workweek could soon be reality thanks to a successful trial.