Two of Canada's Group F foes are in the semifinal at FIFA World Cup

Talk about a tough draw for Canada.

Two of its opponents in the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup have advanced to the tournament’s final four.

Croatia upset tournament favourite and No. 1-ranked Brazil 1-1 (4-2) in a highly-dramatic penalty kick shootout on Friday morning, and Morocco stunned Portugal in a 1-0 result to make history as first-ever African side in World Cup semifinal.

Canada was eliminated from FIFA World Cup after a gutting loss to Croatia on November 27, and came within inches of earning first-ever draw in its FIFA World Cup finale against Morocco on December 1.

Canada is one of just 15 countries to never win a match at FIFA World Cup.

“I’m proud,” coach John Herdman told TSN after Canada’s finale against Morocco. “I’m proud of what these lads have shown here. I think you’re always going to walk away from this… and it’s going to sting. But there isn’t a game we aren’t proud of. I think we competed in every match here. It’s the first time we’ve been here in 36 years. There’s a quality gap at all levels and we’re trying to close that. That’s what we’ll be doing and that’s where we’ll go.”

Canada had a 36% chance, pre-tournament, of advancing beyond the group stage, according to Nielsen’s Gracenote, with a one-in-50 shot at appearing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a 1% overall chance of winning the entire event.

Canada, which had better betting odds than 10 other countries to win the World Cup, made its first appearance on the FIFA World Cup stage in 36 years in a group with Croatia, Morocco, and Belgium. Belgium entered the tournament slotted No. 2 in FIFA rankings, but also failed to qualify for the Round of 16.

Croatia will play Argentina in the first semifinal on Tuesday, December 13 at 2 pm ET/11 am PT. Morocco will play France on Wednesday, December 14 at 2 pm ET/11 am PT.

A berth in the World Cup final is on the line for each.