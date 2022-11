Canada eliminated from FIFA World Cup after gutting loss to Croatia

Canada put on one heck of a showing at their first men’s FIFA World Cup since 1986.

But their journeyĀ willĀ come to an end after their final group stage match on Thursday against Morocco, with a 4-1 loss to Croatia ending their chances at advancing to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Canada opened the scoring with one of the fastest goals in FIFA World Cup history, with Alphonso Davies picking up the 1-0 lead by way of a header slightly over a minute into the match.

THE FIRST GOAL EVER SCORED AT THE WORLD CUP FOR CANADA: ALPHONSO DAVIES! šŸ‡ØšŸ‡¦#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/0t3iLwtCvk — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2022

It was the first ever goal in men’s World Cup history for Canada, who had gone scoreless in its four previous matches in 1986 and this year.

But Croatia came back firing, with Andrej Kramaric and Mark Livaja scoring goals in the 36th and 43rd minutes respectively to give Canada’s opponents a lead heading into halftime.

Croatia has tied the game on an Andrej Kramaric strike.#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/UYlSTUrtxX — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2022

Disaster end to the half for Canada as Croatia scores a second goal to take the lead. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Aow8tz9VMx — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2022

Croatia then put the game to bed with a 3-1 goal in the 70th minute by Kramaric to double Croatia’s lead.

Croatia scores a third goal to push Canada to the edge of elimination. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/6DpTQVWZaX — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2022

In the closing stages of the match, Lovro Majer added a fourth goal to put the game completely out of reach.

A mistake from Kamal Miller, Croatia moves up 4-1 with minutes to spare. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/FtHASgt4sc — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2022

Croatia had previously finished second in the 2018 World Cup, losing in the final by a 4-2 score to France.

Despite a number of second-half chances, Canada was unable to capitalize and suffered its fifth World Cup defeat in as many matches.

Phenomenal effort from Jonathan Osorio but he puts it just wide! #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/W8iighllfF — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2022

Oh so close for Jonathan David and Canada! #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZzBJxiuebr — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2022

Canada can finish no higher than third in the Group F final standings, with all three other teams having registered at least a win so far.

Canada fell 1-0 to Belgium in the opening match, while Morocco and Croatia played to a 0-0 draw. Earlier today, Morocco topped the Belgians 2-0 to head to the top of the group.

While they don’t have a chance at advancing, Canada will still have a final match at the World Cup on Thursday, when they take on Morocco at 7 am PT/10 am ET.

Belgium and Croatia will play their match at the same time, with the top two teams in the group advancing to the Round of 16.

Upcoming Canada World Cup schedule:

Morocco ā€” December 1, 7 am PT/10 am ET