"I called the other two right away": Three friends celebrate lottery win

A trio from Ontario was thrilled to discover that they had won way more in the lottery than they thought.

Friends Quan Fu of Thornhill, Li Li Huang of Toronto, and Peter Hsu of Mississauga said that they play the lottery whenever there’s a substantial jackpot up for grabs.

Since they had bought a ticket for the May 17 Lotto Max draw, Fu said that he decided to check the ticket using his phone.

“I scanned the ticket on the OLG App and thought the comma in the prize amount was a period, so I didn’t think much of it at first,” shared Fu.

However, he had some doubts about the results so he decided to check it again — and it’s a good thing he did because that’s when he realized that they had won the Max Million prize of $1,000,000.

“When I scanned it again later, I was shocked and called the other two right away,” said Fu, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.

Hsu said that the experience has been unbelievable.

They said that they all have different plans for their money: they’ll be using it to pay bills, putting it towards savings, and also sharing it with their children.

“This is what you always hope for when you play,” said Huang.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Dufferin Street in North York.