A pair of lottery winners in Saskatchewan struck big with a recent lottery win and are excited to take a trip with their recent windfall to a major city.

It’s not Paris, London or Tokoyo — the pair is staying close home, explaining to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) that they are making the trek to Calgary, Alberta.

Regina Thunderchild and Terrence Chartier netted $250,000 thanks to their Crossword Luxury Edition instant ticket purchased from a gas bar in Big River on August 25.

When they returned home, Thunderchild scratched their ticket and was pleasantly surprised, revealing 11 words.

The sight of the numerous words made her burst with excitement.

“I almost gave Terrence a heart attack,” she told the WCLC with a laugh.

Chartier waited until they had their ticket validated by a retailer before celebrating their win. “I’ve been pranked before,” he said.

In addition to being debt free and their trip to cowtown, they also hope to do some other travelling.

“I never thought I’d win this much,” Thunderchild added.