Another round of major service disruptions is set for SkyTrain Canada Line within Richmond to accommodate construction activities for the new Capstan Station.

In a bulletin today, TransLink states Canada Line service between Bridgeport Station and Richmond-Brighouse Station will end about four hours early on weekdays only for an entire month — between January 16 and February 17, 2023. Service will end at 9:30 pm on this segment.

Just like previous disruptions, TransLink will deploy extra bus service to serve the affected stations of Bridgeport, Aberdeen, Lansdowne, and Richmond-Brighouse. Buses will stop at each impacted station and run about every 10 minutes.

Regular train service will remain in place for the Canada Line segment between Waterfront Station and YVR Airport Station.

Recent construction progress photos show work has advanced to the overhead structure of Capstan Station’s platform roofs.

“The temporary service changes are necessary to ensure the safety of workers and the public, as crews will be using a large crane to begin installing escalators and station roofs. The crane cannot be used safely above the track while trains are in operation,” reads the bulletin.

The station, located near the northeast corner of the intersection of No. 3 Road and Capstan Way, and roughly mid-way between Bridgeport and Aberdeen stations, is slated to open later in 2024.

The $52-million station is being built to serve the emerging high-density Capstan Village neighbourhood. Upon full buildout, Capstan Village will have 16,000 residents living within a 10-minute walk of the station.

The early 2023 service disruptions to the Canada Line in Richmond for Capstan Station construction follow similar month-long disruptions leading up to Christmas 2022.

Construction on the station first began in September 2021.