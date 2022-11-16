Canadians can now work and travel in Italy for two years — here's how

Work during the day and spend an evening in Roma — isn’t that the dream?

Well, that dream could become a reality thanks to a new agreement between Canada and Italy.

Earlier this week, the Canadian government announced the official start of the new Canada-Italy Youth Mobility Agreement.

This agreement essentially gives Canadian and Italian youth more opportunities for global work and travel experience through International Experience Canada (IEC), a program that helps people get permits or visas to work abroad.

“I’m very pleased to celebrate this agreement with Italy, which will provide Canadian and Italian youth with more opportunities to live, travel, and work abroad for longer than ever before,” said Sean Fraser, minister of immigration, refugees, and citizenship, in a statement.

Today, the new Canada-Italy Youth Mobility Agreement came into force, an initiative arising from the strong cultural and people-to-people ties between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/iqmJLHEeXq — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) November 14, 2022

How does it work?

People aged 18 to 35 will be allowed to work and travel in Italy for up to 12 months.

If you do fall in love with the country, you can do the program twice for a total of two years.

There are three ways you can participate in the program:

Working Holiday

Participants get an open work permit that lets them work anywhere in Italy to support their travels.

International Co-op (Internship)

Participants get an employer-specific work permit that lets students gain work experience in their field.

Young Professional

Participants get an employer-specific work permit to gain professional work experience in their field.

You can apply for these programs here.

This isn’t the only way you can live and work abroad.

New visas that allow Canadian remote workers to live abroad for a number of years, sometimes tax-free, have been a recent trend.

Countries like Indonesia, Spain, and Portugal are offering these “nomad visas.”