Top notch: Lululemon’s hiking collection has us yearning for the mountains

Vancouver-founded company Lululemon recently introduced a hiking collection to the market.

Initially a disruptor in the yoga space, with its innovative trademarked Luon fabric leggings, the direct-to-consumer brand has come a long way in 20 years and now boasts specific categories for running, tennis, golf, and workwear.

Designed to be packable, stretchable, and adjustable, the highly functional 33-piece men’s, women’s, and accessories collection was made for the mountains.

“We created Hike for anyone looking to get outdoors, enjoy the peaceful feeling that comes from immersing oneself in nature and connecting with friends and community along the way,” said Ben Stubbington, SVP, Design and Concepts at Lululemon.

BC is among the world’s most beautiful places to hike, so it only makes sense that Lululemon would tailor a special collection for the outdoors.

Check out our favourite pieces from the line

Available in two neutral tones with colour-popping elements, these full-length abrasion-resistant and water-repellent joggers have been built with every adventure in mind. Wear these on a chilly morning then zip off to convert them into shorts when the sun rises.

The addition of a zippered cuff makes it easy to take these off after a long day outdoors.

Let’s face it, Canadian weather is unpredictable. When I hike, I pack light. What I love about this anorak, is that the entire product folds and fits into my backpack, taking up next to no room. Available in three colours, it’s lightweight, breathable, water-repellent, and wind-resistant.

A laid-back look that will take you from the office to the trail, this oversized shirt comes in three colourways – the Prosecco/Pink Clay is my choice. No backpack? No worries. The snap chest pockets, zippered pocket, and hidden phone sleeve have you covered.

Similar to Lululemon’s popular 5 Year Basic T-Shirt, this short sleeve offers the same classic fit with four-way stretch. Updated and manufactured with motion in mind, the Ventilated Hiking tee features underarm gussets (providing more mobility) and a mesh chest pocket.

Built with spontaneous swims in mind. These quick-drying shorts come in three neutral colourways and feature an inner silicone grip inside the hem to prevent riding up. Rock the kit with a matching Hike to Swim Bra.

The Lululemon Hike collection is available online, with prices ranging from $28-$198 CAD.