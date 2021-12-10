Public Health investigating Salmonella outbreak affecting 79 people

A Public Health issue has been updated following reported cases of an ongoing Salmonella outbreak across several provinces in Canada.

According to The Public Health Agency of Canada, there are now 79 Salmonella-related illnesses reported in five provinces as of December 9.

In collaboration with provincial public health partners, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Health Canada, the notice states the outbreak involves 34 cases in British Columbia, 28 in Alberta, four in Saskatchewan, 11 in Manitoba and two cases in Ontario.

As for those reported in Ontario, the illnesses were related to travel to Alberta and British Columbia.

“Individuals became sick between early September 2021 and mid-November 2021. Four individuals have been hospitalized,” read the notice, also stating that no deaths have been reported.

Of the individuals who are sick, 63% of the cases are female and are between five and 89 years of age.

Many of the individuals who became sick reported eating fresh avocados purchased from grocery stores or served at restaurants before their illness.

“Investigation findings to date have identified that these avocados have been distributed in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. More information is needed to confirm the source of the outbreak.”

Though it is difficult to know whether your food is contaminated with Salmonella since you can’t see, smell, or taste it, there are ways to ensure you’re preparing your goods to reduce the risk of getting sick. Public Health lists them here.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea, and vomiting.

They typically start about six to 72 hours after exposure and can last for four to seven days. Though in some people it clears up without treatment, others may require antibiotics.

The CFIA is currently investigating the food safety issue however there are no food recalls in connection with this outbreak.