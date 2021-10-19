One province is implementing Canada’s first sugary drink tax

Newfoundland and Labrador will soon become the first in Canada to implement a sugary drink tax, beginning next year.

The tax, 20 cents per litre, is being implemented in an effort to make “Newfoundland and Labrador one of the healthiest provinces in Canada by 2031,” according to their 2021 budget.

The aim of the tax is to help prevent chronic diseases associated with high sugar consumption.

“Over half of Newfoundland and Labrador residents aged 12 years and older have at least one chronic disease; many people live with more than one,” the budget reads.

Newfoundland and Labrador is also increasing taxes on cigarettes and tobacco. In addition, the budget makes room for a Physical Activity Tax Credit, which would provide families with up to a $2,000 tax rebate.